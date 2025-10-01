Left Menu

Landmark Expansion: 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas to Serve Over 86,000 Students

The Indian government has approved the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, which will benefit over 86,000 students and create significant employment opportunities. Sponsored by various government ministries and state authorities, this initiative aims to enhance access to quality education, especially in underserved regions.

In a significant move to bolster educational infrastructure, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that this initiative would benefit over 86,000 students, enhancing educational access across the nation.

Sponsorship for these KVs is wide-ranging, with seven supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the remainder by state governments. Notably, 19 KVs will open in Bihar, a state currently in the electoral spotlight, where 16 KVs are already operational.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,862.55 crore over nine years, is seen as a commitment to inclusive educational growth, promoting opportunities in aspirational and remote districts. This decision also aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, introducing foundational Balvatikas for early education.

