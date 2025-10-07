Left Menu

Nobel Victory: Quantum Pioneers Awarded Physics Prize

Scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for groundbreaking work in macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits. Their innovations propel next-gen quantum technologies. These awards, founded by Alfred Nobel, celebrate achievements in science, literature, economics, and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:27 IST
Nobel Victory: Quantum Pioneers Awarded Physics Prize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable scientific achievement, John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. The trio's work on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits has paved the way for future advancements in quantum technologies, including cryptography and computing advancements.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on Tuesday, highlighting the contributions of these American-based scientists to the world of physics. Each laureate will share the prize money amounting to 11 million Swedish crowns, solidifying their place among the greats in the field.

Following the tradition of awarding groundbreaking achievements, the Nobel Prize in Physics remains one of the most revered accolades in science. Past luminaries like Einstein and the Curies have set a high bar, and Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis now join their ranks, further inspiring innovation and discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

 India
2
Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

 India
3
Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

 Global
4
Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025