Nobel Victory: Quantum Pioneers Awarded Physics Prize

In a remarkable scientific achievement, John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. The trio's work on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits has paved the way for future advancements in quantum technologies, including cryptography and computing advancements.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on Tuesday, highlighting the contributions of these American-based scientists to the world of physics. Each laureate will share the prize money amounting to 11 million Swedish crowns, solidifying their place among the greats in the field.

Following the tradition of awarding groundbreaking achievements, the Nobel Prize in Physics remains one of the most revered accolades in science. Past luminaries like Einstein and the Curies have set a high bar, and Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis now join their ranks, further inspiring innovation and discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)