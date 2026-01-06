Left Menu

Karnataka and Penang Forge Quantum Technology Partnership

Karnataka's Minister N S Boseraju and a delegation from Penang discussed potential collaboration in quantum technology. Penang invited Boseraju to explore its semiconductor sector and university research facilities. Future initiatives may include educational and infrastructural developments, enhancing the technology ecosystem in both regions.

In a significant move towards technological advancement, Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju engaged in discussions with a high-level delegation from Penang, Malaysia, about forming a partnership in quantum technology. The meeting took place at Vikas Soudha with Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo leading the Penang delegation.

The talks highlighted Karnataka's accomplishments in innovative water management projects and were followed by an invitation for Boseraju to visit Penang's research and semiconductor facilities. Both sides aim to bolster human resource development through a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As Bengaluru continues to lead in electronics, Penang's rapid growth in the semiconductor industry presents an opportunity for synergy. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance both regions' technological capabilities, particularly in quantum computing and related fields.

