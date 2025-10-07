Tetr College Launches Innovative Masters in Management and Technology

Tetr College of Business has announced the introduction of its Masters in Management and Technology (MiM-Tech), an ambitious one-year program designed to groom early-career professionals for leadership roles in the business world. Spread across Dubai, China, and Europe, the course aims to combine academic study with practical business experience.

The program, conceived as an 'Ivy League meets Y Combinator' degree, is targeted at individuals aged 20 to 28, including founders, heirs of family businesses, and those looking for global exposure or a significant career shift. Participants will engage in venture-building activities in Dubai, focusing on consumer-facing businesses and experiencing the region's thriving business environment.

In China, the coursework centers on scaling products and optimizing supply chains with cutting-edge technologies, while the European leg of the program emphasizes creating ventures related to luxury and cultural experiences. The course concludes with a two-month internship at leading firms across various sectors, providing invaluable industry insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)