Left Menu

Tetr College Launches Innovative Masters in Management and Technology

Tetr College of Business unveils the Masters in Management and Technology (MiM-Tech), a one-year program designed for early-career professionals. The course, spread across Dubai, China, and Europe, equips participants with skills to create and scale businesses. A final internship offers real-world exposure in finance and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:43 IST
Tetr College Launches Innovative Masters in Management and Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tetr College of Business has announced the introduction of its Masters in Management and Technology (MiM-Tech), an ambitious one-year program designed to groom early-career professionals for leadership roles in the business world. Spread across Dubai, China, and Europe, the course aims to combine academic study with practical business experience.

The program, conceived as an 'Ivy League meets Y Combinator' degree, is targeted at individuals aged 20 to 28, including founders, heirs of family businesses, and those looking for global exposure or a significant career shift. Participants will engage in venture-building activities in Dubai, focusing on consumer-facing businesses and experiencing the region's thriving business environment.

In China, the coursework centers on scaling products and optimizing supply chains with cutting-edge technologies, while the European leg of the program emphasizes creating ventures related to luxury and cultural experiences. The course concludes with a two-month internship at leading firms across various sectors, providing invaluable industry insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

 Global
2
Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

 India
4
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025