Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

A violent clash erupted at Himachal Pradesh University as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) engaged in a confrontation, resulting in multiple injuries.

The altercation unfolded during a welcome event for freshers, escalating from verbal exchanges to physical violence. Both student groups have accused each other of instigating the conflict, with ABVP activists filing a formal complaint against SFI members.

Authorities, including university security and police, managed to restore order on the campus. Investigations continue as both parties demand strict action against their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)