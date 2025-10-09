Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation
A violent altercation occurred between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Himachal Pradesh University during a freshers event. The conflict led to minor injuries and accusations from both sides, prompting police intervention and ongoing investigations.
A violent clash erupted at Himachal Pradesh University as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) engaged in a confrontation, resulting in multiple injuries.
The altercation unfolded during a welcome event for freshers, escalating from verbal exchanges to physical violence. Both student groups have accused each other of instigating the conflict, with ABVP activists filing a formal complaint against SFI members.
Authorities, including university security and police, managed to restore order on the campus. Investigations continue as both parties demand strict action against their opponents.
