Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

A violent altercation occurred between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Himachal Pradesh University during a freshers event. The conflict led to minor injuries and accusations from both sides, prompting police intervention and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:41 IST
A violent clash erupted at Himachal Pradesh University as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) engaged in a confrontation, resulting in multiple injuries.

The altercation unfolded during a welcome event for freshers, escalating from verbal exchanges to physical violence. Both student groups have accused each other of instigating the conflict, with ABVP activists filing a formal complaint against SFI members.

Authorities, including university security and police, managed to restore order on the campus. Investigations continue as both parties demand strict action against their opponents.

