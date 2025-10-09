Outrage Erupts Over Hostelite Assault

In a shocking incident that has stirred widespread outrage, twelve students from a tribal residential school in Talasari were allegedly assaulted by a former student for failing to properly clean the hostel toilets.

The incident, which took place earlier this week at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School hostel, resulted in serious injuries to the students' hands and legs.

The 21-year-old alleged perpetrator, who is currently pursuing ITI studies, has been arrested. Parents and social activists are demanding stringent action not only against the accused but also against the hostel superintendent for negligence and student safety failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)