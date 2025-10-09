Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Hostelite Assault

Twelve tribal school students were allegedly beaten by a former student for not cleaning the hostel toilet properly. The incident has led to severe injuries and has stirred outrage among parents and social activists, leading to calls for stringent action against the perpetrator and the hostel superintendent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:11 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Hostelite Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has stirred widespread outrage, twelve students from a tribal residential school in Talasari were allegedly assaulted by a former student for failing to properly clean the hostel toilets.

The incident, which took place earlier this week at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School hostel, resulted in serious injuries to the students' hands and legs.

The 21-year-old alleged perpetrator, who is currently pursuing ITI studies, has been arrested. Parents and social activists are demanding stringent action not only against the accused but also against the hostel superintendent for negligence and student safety failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025