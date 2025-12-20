Left Menu

Stellantis Recalls Thousands of Vehicles Over Critical Safety Software Error

Stellantis is recalling over 52,000 vehicles in the US due to a software glitch that may disable essential safety features like airbags and seat belts during a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports, and dealers will update the software free of charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:54 IST
Stellantis Recalls Thousands of Vehicles Over Critical Safety Software Error
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is initiating a recall for more than 52,000 vehicles across the United States. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a software error could potentially disable the deployment of airbags and seat belts during collisions, posing critical safety concerns.

The identified defect may also shut off the electronic stability control system, further increasing the risk involved. In light of these findings, dealers are set to update the occupant restraint controller module software without cost to the vehicle owners, as announced by the NHTSA.

This action underscores Stellantis's commitment to maintaining safety standards and addressing any flaws that could endanger passengers and drivers on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025