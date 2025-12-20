Stellantis Recalls Thousands of Vehicles Over Critical Safety Software Error

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is initiating a recall for more than 52,000 vehicles across the United States. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a software error could potentially disable the deployment of airbags and seat belts during collisions, posing critical safety concerns.

The identified defect may also shut off the electronic stability control system, further increasing the risk involved. In light of these findings, dealers are set to update the occupant restraint controller module software without cost to the vehicle owners, as announced by the NHTSA.

This action underscores Stellantis's commitment to maintaining safety standards and addressing any flaws that could endanger passengers and drivers on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)