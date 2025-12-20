Imran Khan Sentenced: A New Chapter in Legal Turmoil

In a significant development, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been handed 17-year prison sentences over a corruption case involving underpriced purchases of luxury state gifts. This latest conviction has increased Khan's legal woes, as he is already serving a 14-year sentence for a separate fraud case related to land acquisition.

Khan, who has been entangled in numerous legal challenges since being ousted from office in 2022, faces charges ranging from corruption to anti-terrorism. He maintains his innocence, claiming that the cases are politically driven. His family lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umer, stated that the verdict was announced without evaluating the defense.

The recent case revolves around watches gifted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince that Khan and his wife allegedly purchased from the state at a discount, violating rules and causing financial damage to the nation. Khan's legal team plans to appeal the verdict, emphasizing potential biases against him. Meanwhile, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party announced intentions to protest, asserting misconduct in handling family and legal visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)