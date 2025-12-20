Assam's Grand Welcome for PM Modi: A Historic Visit to BJP Office
The BJP's Assam office is preparing to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, focusing on party matters. This marks the first time a Prime Minister will visit the state party office. Modi's visit includes a closed-door meeting with party officials and a public roadshow featuring cultural performances.
- Country:
- India
The state BJP office in Assam is set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, in an event that state party president Dilip Saikia described as historic. Modi will address organisational issues with party leaders at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, Guwahati.
This marks the first time a sitting Prime Minister will visit Assam's state party office, a significant milestone eagerly anticipated by local BJP officials. Modi's agenda includes arriving in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon and visiting the party office in the evening for discussions with key party members.
Inaugurated in October 2022 by BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party office will host a closed-door meeting attended by 280 leaders, including former party presidents, MPs, ministers, and MLAs. Public festivities will include a roadshow along a 25-km route with cultural performances by various community troupes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electrifying Cultural Roadshow: PM Modi's Assam Tour Highlights Cultural Diversity
Modi's Guwahati Visit: Strategic BJP Gathering Ahead of Assam Polls
Modi's Massive Guwahati Roadshow: A Grand Political Event
PM Narendra Modi begins roadshow from Sarusajai to Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati.
Centre taking strict steps to stop infiltration: PM tells rally in Assam's Guwahati.