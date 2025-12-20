Assam's Grand Welcome for PM Modi: A Historic Visit to BJP Office

The state BJP office in Assam is set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, in an event that state party president Dilip Saikia described as historic. Modi will address organisational issues with party leaders at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, Guwahati.

This marks the first time a sitting Prime Minister will visit Assam's state party office, a significant milestone eagerly anticipated by local BJP officials. Modi's agenda includes arriving in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon and visiting the party office in the evening for discussions with key party members.

Inaugurated in October 2022 by BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party office will host a closed-door meeting attended by 280 leaders, including former party presidents, MPs, ministers, and MLAs. Public festivities will include a roadshow along a 25-km route with cultural performances by various community troupes.

(With inputs from agencies.)