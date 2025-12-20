Left Menu

Assam's Grand Welcome for PM Modi: A Historic Visit to BJP Office

The BJP's Assam office is preparing to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, focusing on party matters. This marks the first time a Prime Minister will visit the state party office. Modi's visit includes a closed-door meeting with party officials and a public roadshow featuring cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:55 IST
Assam's Grand Welcome for PM Modi: A Historic Visit to BJP Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state BJP office in Assam is set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, in an event that state party president Dilip Saikia described as historic. Modi will address organisational issues with party leaders at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, Guwahati.

This marks the first time a sitting Prime Minister will visit Assam's state party office, a significant milestone eagerly anticipated by local BJP officials. Modi's agenda includes arriving in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon and visiting the party office in the evening for discussions with key party members.

Inaugurated in October 2022 by BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party office will host a closed-door meeting attended by 280 leaders, including former party presidents, MPs, ministers, and MLAs. Public festivities will include a roadshow along a 25-km route with cultural performances by various community troupes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025