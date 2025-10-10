Controversy Brews Over Insect-Infested Midday Meals in Beed School

Concerns have arisen at Zilla Parishad Kanya Prashala in Beed's Majalgaon area over the quality of midday meals served to students. Parents and students allege that worms and insects are consistently found in the food.

The controversy centers around the school's failure to adhere to the official menu, which includes a variety of nutritious meals. Instead, students claim that khichdi is predominantly served, raising concerns about nutritional adequacy.

Headmaster Milind Garbade denies recent allegations, suggesting that any shared photos might be outdated. Despite his assurances, local education authorities are taking the complaints seriously, with an inspection ordered to investigate further.