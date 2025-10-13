Left Menu

Innovation-Driven Economists Win 2025 Nobel Prize

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt won the 2025 Nobel economics prize for elucidating innovation-driven growth. Their research underscores that sustainable growth is not guaranteed and highlights the need to counter threats to growth. Mokyr received half of the prize, with Aghion and Howitt sharing the other half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:41 IST
Innovation-Driven Economists Win 2025 Nobel Prize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have been awarded the 2025 Nobel economics prize, recognized for their work in explaining innovation-driven economic growth. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the trio as laureates, noting their significant contribution to understanding sustained economic progress.

Mokyr, from Northwestern University, and his fellow laureates Aghion, affiliated with the College de France and the LSE, and Howitt from Brown University, provide a comprehensive model of 'creative destruction.' The research emphasizes that economic stagnation has historically been more common than persistent growth, sparking discussions on maintaining growth in the modern world.

The prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, adds these economists to a distinguished list of past winners, including Ben Bernanke and Paul Krugman. This year's recognition highlights the vital link between innovation, economic growth, and policy interventions necessary to sustain it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine
2
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration

PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Int...

 India
3
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
4
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025