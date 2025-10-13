Innovation-Driven Economists Win 2025 Nobel Prize

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have been awarded the 2025 Nobel economics prize, recognized for their work in explaining innovation-driven economic growth. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the trio as laureates, noting their significant contribution to understanding sustained economic progress.

Mokyr, from Northwestern University, and his fellow laureates Aghion, affiliated with the College de France and the LSE, and Howitt from Brown University, provide a comprehensive model of 'creative destruction.' The research emphasizes that economic stagnation has historically been more common than persistent growth, sparking discussions on maintaining growth in the modern world.

The prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, adds these economists to a distinguished list of past winners, including Ben Bernanke and Paul Krugman. This year's recognition highlights the vital link between innovation, economic growth, and policy interventions necessary to sustain it.

