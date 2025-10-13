AXA Empowers 10,000 Girls with STEM Education Initiative

The AXA Group, a leading name in insurance, is embarking on an ambitious project aimed at transforming the lives of nearly 10,000 girls in India. Through its 'Dare To Thrive' initiative, AXA is committed to promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education amongst girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

By 2030, the initiative will see AXA collaborating with various NGOs and partners, including Pune-based Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL), to provide scholarships, set up computer labs, and distribute desktop computers. This move marks a significant milestone in AXA's broader mission to enhance digital inclusion and empower communities through education.

Led by key figures such as Alexander Vollert and Michele Rochefort, the initiative not only underscores AXA's social responsibility but also its dedication to creating a more inclusive world by focusing on female education, a critical factor for societal transformation.