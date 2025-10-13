O.P. Jindal Global University Wins Global Education for Peace Award

Istanbul witnessed a momentous occasion as O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) was honoured with the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by the Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR). Recognized for its dedication to fostering peace via education, JGU's achievements spotlight its commitment to global citizenship and inclusivity.

In his Valedictory Address, JGU's Founding Vice Chancellor, Dr. (C.) Raj Kumar, called for an inclusive education model emphasizing local knowledge and community wisdom. He highlighted the need for universities to serve as sanctuaries of intellectual freedom and ethical leadership, bridging global perspectives with local realities.

Expressing his pride, Professor (Dr.) Uttam Gaulee applauded JGU's rapid ascent in the academic world. The award underscores JGU's innovative curriculum and over 550 international collaborations. Next year, JGU will host the 2026 STAR Global Conference, echoing its mission to nurture global knowledge ecosystems and prepare future global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)