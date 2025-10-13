Left Menu

Delhi University Exam Schedule Sparks Controversy: Academic Challenges Loom

Teachers at Delhi University raise concerns over the overlap between semester exams and the start of the next term. They warn of logistical and academic challenges, citing insufficient time for evaluations and preparation. Suggestions include extending the winter break or revising the schedule to avoid conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:34 IST
Delhi University Exam Schedule Sparks Controversy: Academic Challenges Loom
Concerns have erupted within Delhi University over the recently released examination dates, as faculty members point out potential logistical challenges due to overlapping timelines. The exam schedule is set to run from December 2025 to January 2026, overlapping with the beginning of the new semester.

Faculty members emphasize the strain this will place on both students and teachers, who will need to balance exams with classroom responsibilities. Abha Dev Habib from DU's Miranda House suggests that the overlap could result in a shortage of classroom space.

Calls for the university to extend the winter break or adjust the schedule are mounting, with Prof Mithuraaj Dhusiya expressing doubts about institutional capacity to manage simultaneous classes and exams. The situation has prompted appeals for a review of the academic calendar.

