IIT-Kharagpur Enhances Student Voice Through Feedback Drive

The Technology Students Gymkhana at IIT-Kharagpur has launched a feedback drive to gather student opinions on academic and administrative policies. This initiative aims to assess and improve current systems, ensuring student opinions play a key role in decision-making processes for holistic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:12 IST
The Technology Students Gymkhana, the representative body of IIT-Kharagpur students, has initiated a feedback drive to evaluate academic and administrative policies, particularly focusing on attendance rules, an institute official disclosed on Monday.

The effort involves disseminating online forms amongst the campus community to gather 'constructive feedback' regarding the institute's attendance policies, aiming to review the present system and seek suggestions for improvement, the official noted.

Emphasizing the importance of student input, IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty stated that such feedback is essential for any new initiatives that contribute to the holistic development of students. The institute is open to constructive suggestions, which will be assessed by the highest decision-making body at IIT-Kharagpur, he said.

