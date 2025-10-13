Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Halts Teacher Eligibility Ruling Amid Controversy

The Jharkhand High Court has paused an order allowing two-year B.Ed degree holders to apply for assistant teacher positions. This follows a challenge from the JSSC, who amended eligibility criteria to favor one-year degree holders. Affected candidates, led by Viplav Dutt, filed a petition opposing the commission's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:20 IST
Jharkhand High Court Halts Teacher Eligibility Ruling Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a stay on a previous order from a single-judge bench. This order had instructed the state's Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to consider applicants with a two-year B.Ed degree for assistant teacher roles.

The July 14 order by Justice Deepak Roshan was challenged by the JSSC, which argued before a division bench that executing the order would violate commission norms. In response, the high court directed candidates with the two-year B.Ed degree to submit affidavits detailing their exam application dates.

The controversy arose after the JSSC, in January 2024, amended its advertisement to specify eligibility for candidates with a one-year B.Ed degree only, declaring two-year degree holders ineligible. Affected applicants, led by Viplav Dutt, filed a writ petition which Justice Roshan initially backed, suggesting their inclusion for consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
2
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
3
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
4
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025