Jharkhand High Court Halts Teacher Eligibility Ruling Amid Controversy

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a stay on a previous order from a single-judge bench. This order had instructed the state's Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to consider applicants with a two-year B.Ed degree for assistant teacher roles.

The July 14 order by Justice Deepak Roshan was challenged by the JSSC, which argued before a division bench that executing the order would violate commission norms. In response, the high court directed candidates with the two-year B.Ed degree to submit affidavits detailing their exam application dates.

The controversy arose after the JSSC, in January 2024, amended its advertisement to specify eligibility for candidates with a one-year B.Ed degree only, declaring two-year degree holders ineligible. Affected applicants, led by Viplav Dutt, filed a writ petition which Justice Roshan initially backed, suggesting their inclusion for consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)