Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

The Government Model Higher Primary School in Chittapur experienced a classroom roof collapse during the 'caste census' holidays, sparing students from potential harm. While no injuries were reported, concerns about the building’s structural integrity grow, forcing plans for outdoor classes post-Dasara vacation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:44 IST
The roof of a classroom at the Government Model Higher Primary School in Chittapur collapsed recently, fortunately during holidays declared for a 'caste census', preventing any injuries. Authorities expressed relief that no students were in the building at the time of the collapse.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and caused significant damage, destroying furniture and shattering windows. The building, which is over 50 years old, hosts students from Kannada, Urdu, and Marathi medium classes, raising serious concerns over its safety.

Local residents and teachers report that the dire condition of the school's infrastructure has long been a cause for concern. Teachers plan to hold classes outside once school resumes post-Dasara vacation, due to ongoing fears about the building's stability.

