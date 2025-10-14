Himachal Pradesh's Tech Revolution: Skill Academy and Digital University in the Works

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to establish a skill academy and digital university aimed at equipping students with the skills needed for emergency-like situations, according to Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

In a review meeting, Dharmani emphasized that the government is collaborating with the Industries Department and Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) to design programs that encourage entrepreneurship. These initiatives will be hosted in technical institutes throughout the state.

Additionally, Dharmani noted the growing attraction of youth to the beauty, wellness, and fashion sectors, driven by collaborations with national brands. Engineering and technical education students will receive practical training at these new centers.

