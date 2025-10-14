Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Tech Revolution: Skill Academy and Digital University in the Works

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to set up a skill academy and digital university to prepare students for emergency situations. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized collaborations with industries to foster entrepreneurship, while highlighting opportunities in beauty, wellness, and fashion sectors for youth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Tech Revolution: Skill Academy and Digital University in the Works
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to establish a skill academy and digital university aimed at equipping students with the skills needed for emergency-like situations, according to Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

In a review meeting, Dharmani emphasized that the government is collaborating with the Industries Department and Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) to design programs that encourage entrepreneurship. These initiatives will be hosted in technical institutes throughout the state.

Additionally, Dharmani noted the growing attraction of youth to the beauty, wellness, and fashion sectors, driven by collaborations with national brands. Engineering and technical education students will receive practical training at these new centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025