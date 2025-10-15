Left Menu

IMF and Pakistan Solidify Crucial Loan Agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement enabling Pakistan's access to $1.2 billion, pending a board review. This comprises $1 billion from the Extended Fund Facility and $200 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. Previously, an IMF mission left without signing agreements.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed on Tuesday that it has reached a decisive staff-level agreement with Pakistan, unlocking access to $1.2 billion pending a board review. This financial pathway results from a deal on Pakistan's loan programme.

The agreement consists of $1 billion from the Extended Fund Facility and $200 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. Pakistan's finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, emphasized this preliminary deal as a vital step toward securing further financial support from the IMF.

Previously, an IMF team had departed from Pakistan without inking agreements on its two flagship programmes valued at $8.4 billion in total. This latest development is crucial for advancing the financial ties between the IMF and Pakistan.

