ICICI Bank to donate Rs 625 cr for cancer care building at Tata Memorial Centre

Country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Sunday announced that it will donate Rs 625 crore for cancer care.

The spending to build a 11-storey building at TMC's (Tata Memorial Centre) Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Navi Mumbai will be part of the Rs 1,800 crore commitment to construct three facilities across the country announced earlier.

The 11-storey building with a ground floor and two basements will span across 3.4 lakh square feet, and will house 12 Linear Accelerators (LINACs), and other advanced cancer care equipment, an official statement said.

LINACs deliver precise radiation to cancer cells thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues, it added.

The new facility will be ready by 2027, and serve 7,200 patients with radiation therapies annually, offering over two lakh radiation sessions to these patients.

In addition, the block will also provide OPD consultations and diagnostics to 25,000 new patients a year, it said.

A groundbreaking ceremony and unveiling of foundation stone for the building -- named as 'ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology -- was conducted on Sunday in presence of bank chairman Pradeep Kumar Sinha, executive directors Sandeep Batra and Ajay Gupta, and TMC director Sudeep Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)