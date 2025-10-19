Left Menu

Himachal govt to launch new welfare schemes for orphans: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government will soon launch new welfare schemes aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:50 IST
Himachal govt to launch new welfare schemes for orphans: CM Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government will soon launch new welfare schemes aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development. The chief minister visited the Tutikandi Bal Ashram here, where he celebrated Diwali with the residents, interacting with children and distributing gifts and sweets.

He was welcomed by the children and staff of the ashram with traditional earthen lamps and cultural performances. Addressing the occasion, Sukhu said, ''The true spirit of Diwali lies in sharing joy, compassion, and togetherness. These children are our future and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up with love, dignity and opportunities.'' He said the state government has adopted orphaned children and is bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them with Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money. ''The residential facilities would also be upgraded in Bal Ashrams across the state, besides enhancing other facilities'' he said.

The chief minister also announced that sports day would be organised for the children of Bal Ashrams on November 14, every year, for which the state government would make the required budgetary allocation.

''Students of Bal Ashrams would be sent on educational tours outside the state to provide them with better exposure and learning experiences,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025