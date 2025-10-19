Himachal govt to launch new welfare schemes for orphans: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government will soon launch new welfare schemes aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development. The chief minister visited the Tutikandi Bal Ashram here, where he celebrated Diwali with the residents, interacting with children and distributing gifts and sweets.

He was welcomed by the children and staff of the ashram with traditional earthen lamps and cultural performances. Addressing the occasion, Sukhu said, ''The true spirit of Diwali lies in sharing joy, compassion, and togetherness. These children are our future and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up with love, dignity and opportunities.'' He said the state government has adopted orphaned children and is bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them with Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money. ''The residential facilities would also be upgraded in Bal Ashrams across the state, besides enhancing other facilities'' he said.

The chief minister also announced that sports day would be organised for the children of Bal Ashrams on November 14, every year, for which the state government would make the required budgetary allocation.

''Students of Bal Ashrams would be sent on educational tours outside the state to provide them with better exposure and learning experiences,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)