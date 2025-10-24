Kerala's Educational Crisis: The PM SHRI Debate
Kerala's ruling LDF is mired in internal conflict as its ally, CPI, opposes the state’s decision to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme without front-wide consultations. Education Minister V Sivankutty defends the move to secure funds, while tensions with CPI escalate, highlighting LDF's policy challenges.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is facing internal strife as the Communist Party of India (CPI), a key ally, launched a vocal protest on Friday against the lead partner Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the decision to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme.
Binoy Viswam, the CPI state secretary, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of communication regarding the agreement, describing it as a breach of coalition discipline. Viswam questioned the necessity and urgency behind the state's decision to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the scheme without consulting the coalition's constituents.
On the other hand, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the decision. He argued it was strategic to secure withheld funds vital for the educational sector. He emphasized that joining PM SHRI does not equate to accepting NEP 2022, ensuring the state's educational autonomy remains intact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- LDF
- CPI
- PM SHRI
- education crisis
- Sivankutty
- funds
- NEP
- MoU
- CPI(M)
ALSO READ
House Democrats Urge USDA to Tap Emergency Funds for SNAP Amid Shutdown
Kerala's Strategic PM SHRI Move: Safeguarding Education Funds
Kerala CPI(M) Stands Firm Against Conditional PM SHRI Funds
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala