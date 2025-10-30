Left Menu

Union Education Minister Defends Reforms Against Criticism

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan countered accusations from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that the National Education Policy and PM SHRI schools serve to 'brainwash' children. Pradhan called these statements 'ignorant' and emphasized the transformative intentions and inclusive consultation process behind these educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:41 IST
Union Education Minister Defends Reforms Against Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for suggesting that the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) work to 'brainwash' Indian children. He labeled her claims as a 'glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism.'

Gandhi alleged that the NEP and PM SHRI are biased towards a singular ideology with changed historical data. In response, Pradhan defended the comprehensive efforts that led to India's new educational reforms, highlighting the extensive consultations and inclusion of diverse educators in developing the NEP 2020.

Pradhan praised PM SHRI schools as exemplifying the forward-thinking direction of Indian education, emphasizing their focus on smart facilities, eco-friendly campuses, and emphasis on arts and culture. He denounced the criticism of these initiatives as opposition to advancing India's independence in education policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025