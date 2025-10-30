Union Education Minister Defends Reforms Against Criticism

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for suggesting that the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) work to 'brainwash' Indian children. He labeled her claims as a 'glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism.'

Gandhi alleged that the NEP and PM SHRI are biased towards a singular ideology with changed historical data. In response, Pradhan defended the comprehensive efforts that led to India's new educational reforms, highlighting the extensive consultations and inclusion of diverse educators in developing the NEP 2020.

Pradhan praised PM SHRI schools as exemplifying the forward-thinking direction of Indian education, emphasizing their focus on smart facilities, eco-friendly campuses, and emphasis on arts and culture. He denounced the criticism of these initiatives as opposition to advancing India's independence in education policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)