Innovative Skilling: Andhra Pradesh's Youth Empowerment Vision

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of fostering innovation and empowering the youth as the cornerstone of skill development programs.

At the secretariat, Naidu conducted a review of the Naipunyam Portal, directing officials to adopt global best practices and institutions to establish a futuristic skilling framework.

The Naipunyam Portal, an AI-powered platform, aims to create a unified interface for skill development, offering real-time assessments, AI-assisted resumes, and job opportunities, thereby connecting seamlessly with national services to meet the evolving needs of industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)