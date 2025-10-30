Innovative Skilling: Andhra Pradesh's Youth Empowerment Vision
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu stresses the importance of innovation in youth skill development. He reviews the Naipunyam Portal, an AI-driven platform for skilling and employment. Naidu urges global collaboration and integration with national services to provide comprehensive training and job opportunities for youth.
On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of fostering innovation and empowering the youth as the cornerstone of skill development programs.
At the secretariat, Naidu conducted a review of the Naipunyam Portal, directing officials to adopt global best practices and institutions to establish a futuristic skilling framework.
The Naipunyam Portal, an AI-powered platform, aims to create a unified interface for skill development, offering real-time assessments, AI-assisted resumes, and job opportunities, thereby connecting seamlessly with national services to meet the evolving needs of industries.
