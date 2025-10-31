The Hidden Risk: ACL Injuries in Young Female Athletes

New research from Coventry University emphasizes the critical importance of mastering basic physical skills at a young age to prevent severe knee injuries later in life. Children, especially girls, who lack essential skills like running and jumping face an increased risk of ACL injuries, the study warns.

The research reveals that girls are particularly vulnerable, with high-profile cases like England's Michelle Agyemang highlighting the issue in women's football. Studies have shown that women are up to eight times more likely to suffer from ACL injuries than men.

Experts stress that poor functional movement skills are a major contributing factor, pointing out that inadequate training in schools and sports can exacerbate the problem. This issue is exacerbated in female youth, as participation in sports like football continues to rise.