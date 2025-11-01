SPC's New Strategic Investment Boost: Sunil Singhania Joins as Lead Investor

In a significant move reflecting robust institutional confidence, India's leading CA-education company, SPC, has welcomed Sunil Singhania as its Lead Investor and Strategic Partner. This development, ahead of SPC's anticipated IPO, places the company's estimated value at INR 240 crores.

Sunil Singhania, the visionary founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, sees immense potential in SPC, describing it as a transformative force in education through innovation and technology. "I see massive growth potential in SPC," he stated, underscoring the opportunity for transformative education advancements.

SPC, under the leadership of founder Swapnil Patni, has revolutionized commerce education in India. Known for high-quality programs and consistent results, SPC's strategic growth is a paradigm of innovation. The backing from Singhania's family office could propel SPC to even greater heights in educational leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)