Left Menu

SPC's New Strategic Investment Boost: Sunil Singhania Joins as Lead Investor

India's leading CA-education company, SPC, has secured investment from Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP. This Pre-IPO investment reflects strong confidence in SPC's potential for growth and readiness for a public offering. Sunil's involvement is anticipated to significantly boost SPC's education innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:28 IST
SPC's New Strategic Investment Boost: Sunil Singhania Joins as Lead Investor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move reflecting robust institutional confidence, India's leading CA-education company, SPC, has welcomed Sunil Singhania as its Lead Investor and Strategic Partner. This development, ahead of SPC's anticipated IPO, places the company's estimated value at INR 240 crores.

Sunil Singhania, the visionary founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, sees immense potential in SPC, describing it as a transformative force in education through innovation and technology. "I see massive growth potential in SPC," he stated, underscoring the opportunity for transformative education advancements.

SPC, under the leadership of founder Swapnil Patni, has revolutionized commerce education in India. Known for high-quality programs and consistent results, SPC's strategic growth is a paradigm of innovation. The backing from Singhania's family office could propel SPC to even greater heights in educational leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025