CBSE Unveils First-Ever Academic Performance Report Cards for Schools
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the inaugural School Academic Performance Report Card for schools affiliated with it. This initiative aims to facilitate data-driven decisions and enhance academic planning. The report analyzes academic outcomes and gender equity, while including extracurricular achievements.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched its first-ever School Academic Performance Report Card for the 2024–25 academic session, officials announced.
The report provides comprehensive analyses of schools' performances, comparing them to state and overall averages, and highlights trends in gender equity.
CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta mentioned that the initiative also captures achievements in sports, fostering actionable insights for schools to improve educational outcomes.
