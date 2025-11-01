Left Menu

Coaching Institutes Penalized for Misleading Ads: A Consumer Protection Wake-Up Call

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) fined Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS Rs 8 lakh each for misleading advertisements and violating consumer rights. These institutes falsely used UPSC candidates' names without consent. The CCPA continues to crack down on deceptive practices in the education sector to safeguard consumer interests.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has levied a fine of Rs 8 lakh each on coaching centers Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS for engaging in misleading advertising practices. This decisive measure falls under the guidelines of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, aimed at curbing unethical consumer practices.

An investigation followed complaints from successful UPSC candidates, who reported unauthorized use of their names and photographs in these institutes' promotional materials. Candidates disclosed that the advertisements misleadingly credited the institutes with their UPSC success, despite minimal involvement.

The CCPA highlighted the need for transparency, emphasizing that misleading advertisements infringe on consumer rights. The body urged aspirants to report deceptive claims promptly. This incident is part of a broader clampdown, with 57 notices issued to coaching institutions across India, resulting in penalties exceeding Rs 98.6 lakh.

