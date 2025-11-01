Galgotias University Partners with L&T EduTech for Revolutionary Engineering Education

In a transformative move for engineering education, Galgotias University has joined forces with L&T EduTech, a division of Larsen & Toubro. The partnership aims to deliver skill-based education that meets current industry demands.

This collaboration will integrate L&T EduTech's curriculum and hands-on training into Galgotias University's engineering programs, providing students with real-world project experience and specialized certifications.

Recognized globally, Galgotias University continues to prioritize academic excellence and practical training, ensuring its graduates are ready to thrive in today's competitive engineering landscape.