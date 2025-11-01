Galgotias University Partners with L&T EduTech for Revolutionary Engineering Education
Galgotias University in India has forged a strategic partnership with L&T EduTech to enhance engineering education through industry-aligned learning. This collaboration offers students practical training and exposure to cutting-edge technologies, bridging academia with real-world applications, and preparing graduates with essential skills for future careers.
In a transformative move for engineering education, Galgotias University has joined forces with L&T EduTech, a division of Larsen & Toubro. The partnership aims to deliver skill-based education that meets current industry demands.
This collaboration will integrate L&T EduTech's curriculum and hands-on training into Galgotias University's engineering programs, providing students with real-world project experience and specialized certifications.
Recognized globally, Galgotias University continues to prioritize academic excellence and practical training, ensuring its graduates are ready to thrive in today's competitive engineering landscape.
