GLOBIS University Sets Sights on India in Technovate Era

GLOBIS University, Japan's leading business school, is launching in India to revolutionize business education in the Technovate Era. The school hosted a seminar in Mumbai to explore AI-driven leadership. GLOBIS offers diverse MBA programs and aims to expand its globally relevant, values-based education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:28 IST
GLOBIS University, recognized as Japan's largest business school, is making significant strides to integrate with Indian education by opening a local hub next year. A seminar titled "Revolutionizing Business Education in the Technovate Era" was hosted in Mumbai by President Yoshito Hori, spotlighting AI-driven leadership.

GLOBIS, established in 1992, has become Japan's foremost MBA provider, praised for its unique blend of technology, innovation, and personal mission, termed Kokorozashi. It's expanding its distinctive educational model to India, addressing the growing market's demand for a purpose-driven business learning experience.

The Mumbai event introduced attendees to GLOBIS' broader offerings, including GLOBIS Capital Partners and GLOBIS Unlimited. Its Pre-MBA program allows learners to explore management concepts flexibly. Through this strategic expansion, GLOBIS aligns itself with India's rapid economic growth, focusing on nurturing future leaders.

