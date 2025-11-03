Left Menu

West Bengal SSC Unveils Tainted Staff List in Recruitment Cleanup

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will soon release a list of approximately 3,500 'tainted' non-teaching staff whose appointments were invalidated by a Supreme Court ruling. This move comes after the court deemed the 2016 recruitment process corrupt. The SSC is now conducting new recruitment tests complying with judicial directives.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) is set to publish a list of about 3,500 'tainted' non-teaching staff in state-supported schools. These names are among the 26,000 employees whose jobs were nullified by the Supreme Court in April, citing a flawed recruitment process back in 2016.

The Supreme Court had, on April 3, invalidated the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, labeling the entire 2016 recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted" due to proven involvement in the scam. The SSC has previously released lists of over 15,000 tainted teachers but is yet to officially announce the non-teaching staff lists.

To ensure a transparent recruitment process, new tests are being held, excluding those who gained positions through improper means in 2016. As the application process for new recruitment starts, the SSC is aligning strictly with judicial guidance, aiming to fill nearly 3,000 Group C and over 5,400 Group D vacancies while ensuring no ineligible candidates participate.

