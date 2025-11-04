Karnataka: Aspiring to Become India's Skill Capital by 2032

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a bold vision to transform the state into the Skill Capital of India and achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2032. This ambitious goal was set forth at the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, emphasizing 'talent, technology, and tenacity'.

The state government plans to skill 3 million youth, increase women's enrollment in ITIs to one-third, and bolster international job placements through the International Migration Centre-Karnataka (IMC-K). To support this, institutional measures like the Karnataka Skill Intelligence and Strategy Unit (KSISU) and local District Skill Committees are being established.

Karnataka's commitment to skill development is further evidenced by its initiatives like the Chief Minister Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana (CMKKY) and the newly announced Karnataka Skill Development Policy 2025-32. The state also plans to set up a Skill University in Sandur and focus on modern industries such as ESDM, AI/ML, and green energy.

