Kerala's Push for Central Funds: Ensuring Education for All

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced on Wednesday that the state has received the initial installment of central funds under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) scheme. The Centre approved Rs 109 crore for educational purposes, out of which Rs 92.41 crore was sanctioned recently.

Sivankutty explained that the sanctioned funds fall under the recurring category, benefiting children as per the Right to Education Act. However, he highlighted pending non-recurring funds of Rs 17 crore designated for construction purposes. Additionally, he noted that despite the approval, arrears amounting to Rs 1,158 crore for 2023-24 remain outstanding.

The Minister also mentioned the Center's commitment, stated in the Supreme Court, to allocate funds for special educators for differently-abled children in Kerala. Following the Rehabilitation Council of India's recommendations, Kerala requires over 4,000 special educators. The matter impacts approximately 45 lakh children in public schools, and the State Government is actively addressing the situation.

