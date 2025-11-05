Left Menu

Global Academicians Rally for Justice in South Asian University Controversy

Over 300 academics worldwide have urged SAARC's Secretary-General to intervene in what they consider the unfair dismissal of Economics Professor Snehashish Bhattacharya from South Asian University. Bhattacharya was terminated amidst protests related to stipends and student rights. Notable scholars have condemned SAU's actions and demanded Bhattacharya's reinstatement.

International scholars have made an impassioned appeal to SAARC Secretary-General Golam Sarwar, advocating for the reinstatement of Snehashish Bhattacharya, an Associate Professor of Economics at the South Asian University. The incident centers on protests over student stipends, leading to what critics describe as Bhattacharya's unjust dismissal.

In June 2023, Bhattacharya, along with three colleagues, was suspended for allegedly inciting student action. Despite a peaceful call for dialogue, university management accused him of incitement, slashing his pay and terminating his services in September 2023. Bhattacharya and his supporters argue this opposes the founding values of the institution.

Prominent academics, including Ha-Joon Chang, Jayati Ghosh, and Guy Standing, have criticized SAU's handling of the situation, contesting its claim of legal immunity in India. They label this a pivotal moment for upholding dialogue and intellectual freedom at South Asian University.

