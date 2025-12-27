Strike by Himachal Doctors Intensifies Over Termination Dispute

Resident doctors across Himachal Pradesh commenced an indefinite strike on Saturday following the termination of a doctor involved in an alleged patient assault in Shimla. This action comes on the heels of a mass leave undertaken on Friday, underscoring the discontent within the medical community regarding the decision.

The strike has seen widespread support from various medical organizations, effectively halting OPD services in multiple locations across the state. In Shimla, the Resident Doctors' Association, along with affiliates from other districts, has taken a strong stance, demanding the revocation of the termination.

Dr. Sohil Sharma, President of the Resident Doctors' Association at IGMC Shimla, emphasized that the strike revolves around a single demand: the reinstatement of Dr. Raghav Nirula. He expressed concerns over the swift disciplinary actions, highlighting the precarious nature of medical careers under such pressures. The ongoing strike aims to address broader issues of fear and uncertainty within the medical profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)