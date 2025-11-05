Left Menu

Wave of Violence: Students Face Rising Abuse in Himachal Schools

A series of alleged severe disciplinary actions in Himachal Pradesh's schools raise serious concerns. A recent case involves a Class IV student reportedly beaten by a teacher in Solan district, causing head injuries. Authorities are investigating, amid growing scrutiny of teachers' conduct following similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:10 IST
Wave of Violence: Students Face Rising Abuse in Himachal Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling pattern of severe disciplinary measures in Himachal Pradesh's schools is emerging, with a third incident involving the alleged beating of a student reported. The latest case involves a Class IV student allegedly beaten by a teacher at a primary school in Solan district.

The boy's parents claim he was severely slapped and struck with a steel ruler, leading to head injuries. The incident adds to recent cases of alleged abuse, including a reported assault involving a scorpion at another primary school in Shimla.

The incidents have spurred authorities to action, with Elementary Education Director Ashish Kohli assuring accountability as investigations are being carried out by the deputy director of Education.

TRENDING

1
Fare Dispute Turns Deadly: Kolkata Bus Incident Shocks City

Fare Dispute Turns Deadly: Kolkata Bus Incident Shocks City

 India
2
Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

 India
3
Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts

Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025