Wave of Violence: Students Face Rising Abuse in Himachal Schools

A troubling pattern of severe disciplinary measures in Himachal Pradesh's schools is emerging, with a third incident involving the alleged beating of a student reported. The latest case involves a Class IV student allegedly beaten by a teacher at a primary school in Solan district.

The boy's parents claim he was severely slapped and struck with a steel ruler, leading to head injuries. The incident adds to recent cases of alleged abuse, including a reported assault involving a scorpion at another primary school in Shimla.

The incidents have spurred authorities to action, with Elementary Education Director Ashish Kohli assuring accountability as investigations are being carried out by the deputy director of Education.