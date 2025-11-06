Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Incident

A Virginia school teacher, injured in a shocking school shooting by a 6-year-old student, has been awarded $10 million in damages. A jury ruled in her favor in a negligence lawsuit against a school administrator.

Abigail Zwerner, the teacher, alleged that the Newport News elementary school's assistant principal ignored warnings about a child's possession of a firearm. Despite the grave danger, the boy brought the gun from home and shot Zwerner, wounding her seriously. Her heroic actions evacuated students even while she suffered gun wounds.

This case could set an important precedent regarding the responsibilities of school officials and parents in preventing tragic school shootings in the US, adding to the growing legal and social discussions surrounding gun safety in educational environments.