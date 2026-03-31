DMK govt stalled Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, will implement when AIADMK forms govt: Palaniswami in Sivakasi.
PTI | Sivakasi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:43 IST
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DMK govt stalled Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, will implement when AIADMK forms govt: Palaniswami in Sivakasi.
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