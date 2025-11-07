Panjab University's Senate Overhaul Rescinded Amid Political Backlash

The Ministry of Education has officially rescinded the notification altering the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate's constitution and composition. This decision follows significant political resistance, including criticism from Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who labeled the move 'unconstitutional.'

Initially, the Ministry of Education had issued a directive to overhaul the 59-year-old Senate and Syndicate, transitioning to a smaller, predominantly nominated governing body. This action was based on recommendations from a High Level Committee assembled in March 2021 and in consultation with various university stakeholders.

Following the controversial order, the government engaged with numerous stakeholders, including students, faculty, and university administrators. Input from these parties, collected during meetings with student organizations, ultimately influenced the decision to annul the proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)