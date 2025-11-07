Left Menu

Controversial Changes to Panjab University Senate Reversed

The Ministry of Education retracted a notification altering Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate composition, initially deemed unconstitutional by Punjab's Chief Minister. This reversal followed significant political backlash.

The Ministry of Education has rescinded a contentious notification that aimed to alter the composition of Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate. The original decision triggered political uproar in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann labeling it unconstitutional.

The notification, based on recommendations from a High-Level Committee, initially proposed a shift to a smaller, mainly nominated governing structure. However, after widespread political backlash and consultations with stakeholders, the Ministry decided to revert to the original composition.

The rollback was welcomed by various political parties, with the Punjab BJP acknowledging the significance of public sentiment. The Centre's withdrawal decision follows pressure from meetings with student organizations and political leaders, alongside financial discussions regarding university funding contributions.

