Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell University has reached a $60 million agreement to resolve federal investigations and restore withheld research funds. The settlement involves adhering to Trump's civil rights laws interpretation, including issues on antisemitism, racial discrimination, and transgender rights. The agreement also mandates data sharing to confirm non-discriminatory admissions practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Cornell University has resolved federal investigations by agreeing to pay $60 million and embracing the Trump administration's civil rights laws interpretation. This settlement restores funding that was withheld over alleged violations.

The deal includes a $30 million payment directly to the US government and another $30 million for research benefiting US farmers. Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff emphasizes that the agreement supports academic freedom while reviving partnerships with the federal government.

Key requirements involve compliance with guidelines on antisemitism, racial discrimination, and transgender issues, alongside sharing admissions data to confirm compliance with a 2023 Supreme Court decision on affirmative action. Education Secretary Linda McMahon deemed it a transformative commitment to restoring excellence in higher education.

