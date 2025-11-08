Left Menu

Himachal woman succumbs five days after rape attempt by 14-year-old boy

They also said that the boy has been apprehended.

08-11-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Five days after a 40-year-old married woman was grievously injured while resisting a rape attempt by a 14-year-old boy, she died at a hospital here, while the accused has been apprehended, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on November 3 in a village here, following which she was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh.

According to police, the woman was cutting grass in a nearby field when the boy, a student of Class 9, forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her.

When the woman resisted, he brutally attacked her with a stick and a sickle, seriously injuring her, they added.

The villagers then spotted her lying in the field, bleeding profusely, after which they informed police, who rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Police found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime. The evidence found at the spot suggests that he committed the act with the intention of sexual assault, police said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections. They also said that the boy has been apprehended.

