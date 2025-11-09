Arunachal: Student found dead inside school washroom; police rule out foul play

A 19-year-old boy was found dead at St Xavier's International School at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Sunday, police said.

He has been identified as Tato Podo, a student of class 11 and a resident of Gapur village under Monigong in Shi-Yomi district.

Aalo police station officer in-charge Yomken Riram said the body was discovered by two students who noticed the washroom door bolted from inside in the hostel. After forcing it open, they found Podo lying unconscious on the floor with a necktie tied around his neck and the other end fastened to the door frame. Following this, the students informed the school authorities, who subsequently informed police.

On receiving information, a police team led by sub-inspector A Pangge visited the scene. The area was videographed, photographed, and secured for investigation.

The body was then shifted to Aalo general hospital, where the emergency medical officer declared Podo brought dead.

''During preliminary inquiry and after reviewing CCTV camera footage, no foul play has been suspected in the case,'' the official said.

Following a written application by family members of the deceased for withdrawal of the case, police said the body was released without post-mortem examination.

Family members informed police that after verifying the CCTV camera footage, they were convinced the death was self-inflicted and sought to conduct last rites according to customary village traditions.

The last rites will be conducted at Podo's native in Gapur in Shi-Yomi district on Monday.

