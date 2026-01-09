Boosting Progress: Arunachal Pradesh's Development Leap with NEC Support
Arunachal Pradesh has received significant developmental support from the Centre, with the North Eastern Council (NEC) releasing funds for various infrastructure and livelihood projects. These initiatives aim to improve healthcare, road connectivity, and tourism while promoting education and economic resilience in the post-pandemic era.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed considerable developmental strides with funding from the Centre. The North Eastern Council (NEC) has allocated resources to enhance healthcare, road connectivity, and tourism infrastructure in the region, reaffirming a commitment to growth in this border state.
In December, the NEC released Rs 4.24 crore for priority projects, including a nursing hostel, a maternity and child care centre, and a tourism spot development. Additionally, Rs 13.50 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS–Roads) was dedicated to improving road projects within the state.
A Rs 2.60-crore livelihood project targeted at returning migrant workers was also completed, focusing on skill development and self-employment. In education, the NE-SPARKS program offered students exposure to India's space research landscape, aiming to inspire future careers in STEM fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
