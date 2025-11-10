Left Menu

Reviving Vande Mataram: A Movement for New Generations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged for collective singing of 'Vande Mataram' in every classroom at Delhi University, aiming for it to become a transformative mass movement. Celebrating its 150th anniversary, 'Vande Mataram' embodies India's unity and patriotism, originally featuring in Bankim Chandra Chatterji's novel 'Anandamath'.

Updated: 10-11-2025 15:21 IST
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed the establishment of collective 'Vande Mataram' singing in all Delhi University classrooms, calling it a "powerful" tradition. Speaking at Ramjas College during a program to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the song, he emphasized its role in evolving into a mass movement.

Pradhan expressed his wish for students to embody the 'Vande Mataram' spirit, urging that its collective rendition become an enduring practice at the University of Delhi. By doing so, Pradhan aims to transform the song's timeless spirit into a people's movement, aligning it with future generational aspirations.

'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji, first appeared in his novel 'Anandamath' and symbolizes strength, unity, and self-respect. While Rajendra Prasad gave it equal honor to the National Anthem in 1950, Pradhan's call seeks to revive its historical significance in modern education.

