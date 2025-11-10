Delhi's Ambitious School Infrastructure Overhaul: A Tech-driven Initiative

The Delhi government is embarking on a groundbreaking project to enhance the infrastructure of over 1,000 government schools in the city. Through advanced technologies such as drone surveys, 360-degree imaging, and AI-based digital analysis, officials aim to thoroughly document and assess the condition of school facilities.

The initiative will create comprehensive digital profiles for 1,086 schools, capturing details about current infrastructure, facilities, and their physical state. This data-driven approach will enable authorities to identify infrastructure gaps, prioritize repairs, and make informed decisions for long-term improvements.

Advanced tools and a web-based application will facilitate real-time data collection and automatic report generation. The project also involves structural stability assessments, with reports vetted by reputed institutions to ensure safety. The goal is to offer safer learning spaces by supporting policy decisions with a first-of-its-kind digital inventory.