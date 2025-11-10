Left Menu

Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett has endorsed Greg Abel as the next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and reassured shareholders with his continued stake. At 95, Buffett praised 63-year-old Abel as 'CEO material' and announced accelerated donations to family-run foundations. His significant charitable contributions include over $1.3 billion in Berkshire stock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:34 IST
Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett has publicly backed Greg Abel to succeed him as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, set to take over in January. Buffett, maintaining a substantial shareholder presence, offered this assurance to investors during a recent communication.

In a heartfelt letter to shareholders, the 95-year-old business magnate expressed that Abel exceeded his expectations, labeling him as unbeatable among potential candidates for the esteemed role. Buffett highlighted that Abel's capabilities are unparalleled, endorsing his aptitude for managing savings with adeptness.

Simultaneously, Buffett disclosed plans to expedite his philanthropic endeavors. His contributions exceed $1.3 billion in Berkshire stock, distributed to family-operated foundations. These initiatives underline his confidence in Berkshire's future, along with the establishment of a charitable trust to manage his wealth posthumously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungary Seeks U.S. Economic Cooperation Amid EU Funding Freeze

Hungary Seeks U.S. Economic Cooperation Amid EU Funding Freeze

 Global
2
Russian Envoy Blames NATO for Ukraine Conflict

Russian Envoy Blames NATO for Ukraine Conflict

 India
3
Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges

Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges

 South Africa
4
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025