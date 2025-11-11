Left Menu

EU Commission Eyes New Intelligence Cell Amid Geopolitical Strains

The European Commission is considering establishing an intelligence cell to bolster security against geopolitical challenges. Under President Ursula von der Leyen, the initiative aims to enhance intelligence collaboration across the EU by bringing together officials from various national spy agencies.

The European Commission is weighing the creation of a dedicated intelligence unit as a response to mounting geopolitical challenges, an EU spokesperson revealed on Tuesday. Though still in preliminary stages, the proposal represents a significant step in strengthening the bloc's security infrastructure.

The potential initiative underscores the need for enhanced security measures within the EU amid a complex geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape. Spearheaded by President Ursula von der Leyen, the effort aims to fortify intelligence capabilities by leveraging information from national agencies across member states.

The proposed intelligence cell would be embedded within the commission's secretariat-general, drawing personnel from the EU's intelligence community. This approach seeks to centralize intelligence efforts for cohesive and coordinated action, according to unnamed sources familiar with the plans.

