Left Menu

India's Antitrust Watchdog Raids Paper Mills in Price Collusion Probe

The Competition Commission of India has launched a nationwide operation, carrying out raids on six paper mills suspected of price collusion in supplying paper to a government education body. The investigation involves significant players in the Indian paper market, which makes up 5% of global production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:57 IST
India's Antitrust Watchdog Raids Paper Mills in Price Collusion Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's antitrust authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has launched a major investigation into alleged price collusion among six paper mills supplying a government school education body. Sources privy to the matter reported that the CCI executed surprise raids across various states including Maharashtra and Punjab.

The investigation zeroes in on major industry players such as Satia Industries, Silverton Pulp, and Chadha Papers, with Shreyans Industries also coming under scrutiny. The targeted companies are suspected of manipulating prices in the government procurement process for school textbooks and materials.

The case stems from a complaint by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. The operation adds to India's growing list of antitrust probes, including a previous high-profile case involving global advertising firms. The CCI remains confidential about ongoing investigations.

TRENDING

1
Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

 India
2
IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Famil...

 India
4
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.

Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meetin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025