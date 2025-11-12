India's Antitrust Watchdog Raids Paper Mills in Price Collusion Probe

India's antitrust authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has launched a major investigation into alleged price collusion among six paper mills supplying a government school education body. Sources privy to the matter reported that the CCI executed surprise raids across various states including Maharashtra and Punjab.

The investigation zeroes in on major industry players such as Satia Industries, Silverton Pulp, and Chadha Papers, with Shreyans Industries also coming under scrutiny. The targeted companies are suspected of manipulating prices in the government procurement process for school textbooks and materials.

The case stems from a complaint by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. The operation adds to India's growing list of antitrust probes, including a previous high-profile case involving global advertising firms. The CCI remains confidential about ongoing investigations.