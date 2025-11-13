Left Menu

Al-Falah University's False Accreditation Claims Under NAAC's Radar

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for displaying false accreditation information on its website. The university, linked to the Delhi blast probe, has been directed to remove misleading accreditation details. Arrests include three doctors associated with the university.

Updated: 13-11-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:23 IST
  • India

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has flagged Al-Falah University for allegedly showcasing incorrect accreditation information on its website. This action comes amidst probes into the university's connection with a recent Delhi bombing.

The NAAC's show-cause notice challenges the university's claims of having NAAC-accredited institutions, noting these assertions are misleading to the public. The notice specifically refutes the university's depiction of its associations with acclaimed colleges under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, demanding rectification.

Further complications arise as three doctors associated with Al-Falah University have been apprehended following a deadly explosion in Delhi, adding gravity to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

