Al-Falah University's False Accreditation Claims Under NAAC's Radar

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has flagged Al-Falah University for allegedly showcasing incorrect accreditation information on its website. This action comes amidst probes into the university's connection with a recent Delhi bombing.

The NAAC's show-cause notice challenges the university's claims of having NAAC-accredited institutions, noting these assertions are misleading to the public. The notice specifically refutes the university's depiction of its associations with acclaimed colleges under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, demanding rectification.

Further complications arise as three doctors associated with Al-Falah University have been apprehended following a deadly explosion in Delhi, adding gravity to the ongoing investigation.

